Faye Austin will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Feb. 16. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 1900 W. Taylor Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Happy birthday to Grandpa Lottery! Larry Hoffman is celebrating his 84th birthday on Feb. 10. Love, your family.
Kenneth Timm will celebrate his 90th birthday on Feb. 21. A card shower has been requested in his honor.