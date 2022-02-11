Faye Austin

Faye Austin will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Feb. 16. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1900 W. Taylor Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Happy birthday to Grandpa Lottery! Larry Hoffman is celebrating his 84th birthday on Feb. 10. Love, your family.

Kenneth Timm will celebrate his 90th birthday on Feb. 21. A card shower has been requested in his honor.