The family of Fauneil Weible is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on June 26.
Cards will reach her at the Wakefield Care Center, 306 Ash St., Wakefield, NE 68784.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $6.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
The family of Fauneil Weible is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on June 26.
Come celebrate Norfolk’s own David Thompson for his 50th birthday. The celebration will be held Saturday, June 19, from 2-4 p.m. at District Table & Tap in downtown Norfolk.
Phyllis Titman's family is requesting a card shower to honor her 99th birthday on June 14.
The family of Richard “Bud” Johnson is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on June 11. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 8849 Executive Woods Drive, Apt #123, Lincoln, NE 68512. He would love to hear from you!
Darlene “Cookie” Butterfield will be celebrating her 89th birthday on June 9. A card shower in her honor is requested by her family.
The family of Kylene Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday on June 10.
Theodore Reeg Jr. will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 15. A card shower in his honor is requested by his children.
Bertha “Bert” Colman will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 14, 2021. Her children would like to honor her with a card shower. Bertha recently moved from the farm she and her late husband lived on for over 70 years to the Evergreen Assisted Living in O'Neill.
Willis Schlote’s family is requesting a card shower in honor of his 98th birthday on June 8. Willis and the late Norma Schlote had three children: Loy (Nancy) Schlote of Plainfield, Ill., Lea (Larry) McKenna of Osmond and Lyle (Mona) Schlote of Norfolk. Willis has three grandchildren and thr…