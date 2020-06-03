The family of Everett Breach would like to wish this handsome and hilarious man a very happy 90th birthday this Sunday! We love you, Dad and Grandpa, and are all wishing you the happiest of birthdays!
The Norven Mayer family requests a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, June 15. He was born in Herrick, S.D., and is a 3M retiree and Army veteran. Norven is a great storyteller with a humorous side. He has many friends, he enjoys being with at the Norfolk Senior Center and…
The family of Phyllis Titman is having a card shower for her 98th birthday which is on June 14.
Family and friends of Catherine “Cathy” Goodell of Norfolk would like to request a card shower celebrating her 70th birthday on June 7, 2020.
Like a cat with nine lives, Bob is celebrating 85 years of life on May 31, 2020. We are thankful to God for your life and recovery in all of your health problems. May God continue to bless you in the years to come.
The family of Mary Leffers is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 2. Mary has an infectious smile, a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humor. She is truly a blessing to everyone. Her family includes Denny (Dee) Leffers and Sandy (Bruce) Gillette, fiv…
The family of Lonnie Patras of Norfolk is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 29.
The family of Marvis Wilcox would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 27.
