Evelyn Mattson

Family of Evelyn (Wesemann) Mattson wish to celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards will reach Evelyn at the Plainview Manor, 101 W. Harper Ave., Plainview, NE 68769.

Evelyn was born June 11, 1932, in Bennington to John and Anna (Seltz) Wesemann. The oldest of five — Leonard, Helen (Flesner), LaVonne (Petersen) and Willard — Evelyn moved with her family to Pierce and graduated from Pierce High in 1948. She attended the Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne and taught at District 29E.

Evelyn married Pierce graduate and WWII veteran Marvin Mattson in 1950 at Christ Lutheran Church. One favorite pastime was listening to Lawrence Welk. They attended their first show at Kings Ballroom in Norfolk and many others in Branson. They enjoyed their Sandhillers group and community events, such as the Pierce Threshers Bee.

Marvin and Evelyn had six children and were married 62 years. Their family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always very important in their lives. Until Marvin passed in 2012, they resided on their acreage near Foster where they worked in their field and garage and raised farm animals, gardened, canned and repaired everything from blue jeans to tractors, always with a canine companion at their sides.

Vlasta Zrust

Happy 95th birthday, Vlasta Zrust! Please join the celebration by sending a card to Vlasta at 82511 572nd Ave.,Clarkson, NE 68629.

The family of Phyllis Titman is requesting a card shower in celebration of her milestone 100th on June 14.

The family of Melva Ermels would like to request a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on June 11. Her family includes her husband, Richard Ermels; and her children, Deb (Greg) Tharnish of Elgin, Pam (Bryan) Lovejoy of Norfolk and Rick (Elsa) Ermels of Highland, Calif. They are also bl…

Tom Oppliger will be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 19. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.