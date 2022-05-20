Evelyn Mattson

Family of Evelyn (Wesemann) Mattson wish to celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards will reach Evelyn at the Plainview Manor, 101 W. Harper Ave., Plainview, NE 68769.

Evelyn was born June 11, 1932, in Bennington to John and Anna (Seltz) Wesemann. The oldest of five — Leonard, Helen (Flesner), LaVonne (Petersen) and Willard — Evelyn moved with her family to Pierce and graduated from Pierce High in 1948. She attended the Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne and taught at Dist. 29E.

Evelyn married Pierce graduate and WWII veteran Marvin Mattson in 1950 at Christ Lutheran Church. One favorite pastime was listening to Lawrence Welk. They attended their first show at Kings Ballroom in Norfolk and many others in Branson. They enjoyed their Sandhillers group and community events, such as the Pierce Threshers Bee.

Marvin and Evelyn had six children and were married 62 years. Their family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always very important in their lives. Until Marvin passed in 2012, they resided on their acreage near Foster where they worked in their field and garage and raised farm animals, gardened, canned and repaired everything from blue jeans to tractors, always with a canine companion at their sides.

Marge Love

Marge Love

The family of Marge Love is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on May 25. Her family includes Connie (Dan) Geary, Bob (Maria) Love, Marcia (Rick) Field, Jim (Holly) Love, Gary (Cathy) Love, Deb (Dan) Massey, along with 27 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.

Marian Tinius

Marian Tinius

The family of Marian Tinius would like to request a card shower in honor of her 93rd birthday on May 25.

Leroy Fischer

Leroy Fischer

Leroy Fischer of Pierce will observe his 90th birthday on May 23. A 90th deserves more than one day so we are celebrating all month. This special man has five children, 15 grands, 26 great-grands with more on the way, and a bunch of in-laws and out-laws! He has traveled around the world but …

Delores Loebsock

Delores Loebsock

Delores Loebsock will celebrate her 95th birthday on May 25 with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 4107 Central St., Sioux City, IA 51108.

Janice Pahl

Janice Pahl

The family of Janice (Crabtree) Pahl of Verdigre has requested a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Friday, June 3.