Evelyn Fuchtman

Evelyn (Sukup) Fuchtman will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday, April 17, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Ludger’s Social Hall, Creighton.
She was born on April 16, 1921, to George and Clara (Wagner) Sukup at rural Winnetoon. Evelyn and her late husband, Reynold, raised five children. Children and spouses are Robert and Diana Fuchtman of Creighton, Rosanne and Jim Weverka of Lincoln, Clifford and Sandy Fuchtman of Creighton, Elaine and Dennis Thoendel of Ewing and Jerome and Jeri Fuchtman of Winnetoon. She has 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She still lives in her own home and enjoys quilting, perennial flower beds, gardening and still makes the best homemade bread and buns.
Evelyn enjoys company, visiting and remembering to help keep her mind fresh. She would love to see you at her open house. Cards will reach her at 209 Redick Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.