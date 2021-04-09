Evelyn Fuchtman

Evelyn (Sukup) Fuchtman will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday, April 17, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Ludger’s Social Hall, Creighton.

She was born on April 16, 1921, to George and Clara (Wagner) Sukup at rural Winnetoon. Evelyn and her late husband, Reynold, raised five children. Children and spouses are Robert and Diana Fuchtman of Creighton, Rosanne and Jim Weverka of Lincoln, Clifford and Sandy Fuchtman of Creighton, Elaine and Dennis Thoendel of Ewing and Jerome and Jeri Fuchtman of Winnetoon. She has 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She still lives in her own home and enjoys quilting, perennial flower beds, gardening and still makes the best homemade bread and buns.

Evelyn enjoys company, visiting and remembering to help keep her mind fresh. She would love to see you at her open house. Cards will reach her at 209 Redick Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.

Tags

In other news

Bev Hubschmitt

Bev Hubschmitt

The family of Bev (Giese) Hubschmitt is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on April 17. Her family includes Roberta Meyer, Corey (Melissa) Jurgensen, Kendra OneHorn, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Lloyd Good

Lloyd Good

Lloyd “Buzz” Good of Neligh will celebrate his 85th birthday on April 14. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Buzz celebrates with his wife, Darlene; four children, Rodger (Susan) Good, Christine Good, Lisa (Roy) Urbanec and Teresa (Joe) Jackson; seven grandchildren; and 1…

Mary Tiedgen

Mary Tiedgen

The family of Mary Tiedgen is requesting a card shower in honor of her 92nd birthday on April 22. Her family includes Fred (Dee), Kathy (Russ), Beverly, Karen, Rob and all her grandchildren.

Ingrid Granath

Ingrid Granath

Ingrid Granath will be celebrating her 94th birthday on April 15. She and her late husband, Lars, were blessed with two children, Lars and Karen. Ingrid's grandchildren live from coast to coast: Erik Granath and family in Portland, Ore., Karla Bush and family in Juneau, Alaska, Shanon Lenox …

Evelyn Fuchtman

Evelyn Fuchtman

Evelyn (Sukup) Fuchtman will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday, April 17, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Ludger’s Social Hall, Creighton.

Hazel Bermel

Hazel Bermel

The family of Hazel Bermel would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on April 22. Cards maybe sent to her at 407 S. Main St., Randolph, NE 68771.

Betty Uttecht

Betty Uttecht

The family of Betty Uttecht would like to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday on April 11 with a card shower.

Bernice Walters

Bernice Walters

Bernice Walters is turning 90! Come celebrate her day on Saturday, April 10, with an open house at the Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Blvd., Norfolk, from 2-4 p.m. No gifts are requested.

Joy Henkel

Joy Henkel

Joy Henkel will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 14. Joy and her late husband, Bill, raised three daughters, Susan and Ken Peters of Pierce, Sharon Henkel of Lincoln and Sandy and Dan Keenan of North Platte. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Joy is a resident of th…