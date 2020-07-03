The family of Evelyn Anderson wish to honor her with a card shower for her 95th birthday on July 9. Evelyn’s children include Randy (Larae) Anderson of Norfolk, Kelly (Sachin) Pawaskar of Omaha, Janet King of Virginia Beach, Kendra (Jeff) Gooding of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and the late Kristi Anderson.
Cards will reach Evelyn at St. Joe’s Care Center, 401 N. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Mom will love hearing from family and friends. A special memory or note will make her day! Thank you so much for helping her celebrate her birthday.