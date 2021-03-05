Eunice Mohl

The family of Eunice Mohl is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on March 13.

Cards will reach her at 500 S. 18th St., Apt. 106, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Marvin Praeuner will be celebrating his 80th birthday on March 30th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Family includes son Robert (Kally) Praeuner Sr.; grandchildren Robert Jr., Alexis (Jordan) and Reagan; and great-granddaughters Kinsley and Arianna.

Jeanie Barry will be 93 on March 9. She has lived serving her neighbors, friends, church and community. Besides her own family, she has been a mother and grandmother to many in the community. She has five children, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family of Joyce (Mielke) Muhs would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on March 5.

Arlen Lierman will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 7. His children would like to honor him with a card shower.

Betty Bohac of Norfolk will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 5. A card shower in her honor is requested.

The family of Larry Bartscher would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on Feb. 27. His family includes his wife, Kathy; daughters Dawn (Aaron) Musson and Kelli (Greg) Wacker; and grandchildren Reese and Piper Lowe and Cale and Hailey Wacker.

The family of Mildred Korth would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on March 3. Her family includes Deb Wiechman, Audrey (Kelly) Miller, Kathy (Jim) Cunningham, Lori (Kevin) Svoboda and Kristi (Larry) Childress. She has also been blessed with 12 grandch…

Jeanne Prauner

The family of Jeanne Prauner would like to celebrate her birthday with a card shower. Jeanne turns 90 on March 2. Her family includes Brad (Patty) Prauner, Tim (Pam) Prauner and Jan (Brian) Hinze, along with nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.