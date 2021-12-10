Ervin Reineke

The family of Ervin “Butch” Reineke is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Dec. 26.
Please send birthday wishes to 2898 Briarhaven Lane, Corona, CA 92882.
Linda Hoffman is celebrating her 70th birthday on Dec. 17. Her family includes her husband, Larry Hoffman; two daughters, Nicole and Ashley; son Nicklos; and seven grandchildren. Her favorite pastime is to travel, especially to Branson, Mo., going on cruises, spending time with her grandchil…
You're invited to take part in an 85th birthday celebration in honor of Arlis V. Erickson. It's difficult to spend time away, missing our loved ones every day. And while this time is very hard, let's celebrate Arlis with a letter or card. Share a memory, laugh or something sappy, you're thou…
Brian Rogers, born Dec. 16, 1941, is turning 80 this Thursday! Please join his wife, Rose Ann, and daughters Sara, Tricia and Beth in wishing this good man a happy birthday.
A card shower has been requested for Beverly (Retzlaff) Kortje for her 85th birthday on Dec. 16. Her living children are David (Sandra) Kortje of Benton, Kan., and Kimberly (Rick) Ruhl of Lincoln. Her family also includes her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family dinner will…