Elnora Remmich

An open house for Elnora Remmich's 97th birthday will be Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at The Meadows in Norfolk. If unable to attend, cards can be sent to her at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Apt. 507, Norfolk, NE 68701.

In other news

Lois Oberle

The family of Lois Oberle would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Dec. 13.

Lester Strong

The family of Lester Strong would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 92nd birthday, Dec. 19. Cards may be mailed to him at 502 S. 14th Street, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Elnora Remmich

An open house for Elnora Remmich's 97th birthday will be Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at The Meadows in Norfolk.

Lucille Knievel

Fabulous at any age! Happy 90th birthday to Lucille (Thramer) Knievel on Dec. 16.

Kathy Claussen

The family of Kathy Claussen is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Dec. 9. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 54, Wausa, NE 68786.

Jim Compton

The family of Jim Compton is hosting an open house in honor of his 70th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. at Kings Sport Bar in Norfolk. Friends and family are invited to help him celebrate. Gifts are not necessary.

Lucille Krause

The family of Lucille Krause is requesting a card shower for her 100th birthday on Dec. 13. Cards may be sent to her at Comunity Pride Care Center, 901 S. Fourth St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.

Darlene Mandl

On Dec. 7, the family of Darlene Mandl will host an open house for her 80th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Hall in Tilden.

Darlene Prusa

The family of Darlene (Karel) Prusa would love to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Dec. 3. Cards may be mailed to her at 302 N. Hickory St., Norfolk, NE 68701.