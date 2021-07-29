The family of Ellis Schrunk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Aug. 1.
Cards can be sent to 50684 837th Road, Bartlett, NE 68622.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $6.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The family of Pat Schmit wishes to honor her with a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 4. She is a former long-time resident of Norfolk. Her family includes her husband, Jerry; her children, Fr. Stan Schmit of Howells, Renee Schmit of Olathe, Kan., Chris and Missy Schmit of L…
The family of Lila Splittgerber would like to honor her 90th birthday with an open house. The event will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Table Coffee House, 203 Main St., Wayne. No gifts, please.
Family and friends of the gracious and wonderful little Bohemian, Ms. Darlene Mandl, are invited to share in the celebration of her 90th birthday on Aug. 2. We welcome you to join us in the power of this card shower.
The family and friends of Carolyn “Ruth” Randle are requesting a card shower for her 90th Birthday on July 26. They are also hosting a party at Whiskey River Saloon in Madison on July 24 in her honor, starting at 5 p.m.
Marie (Rix) Byram will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 24. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
The family of Juline Gall is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on July 21. Her family includes Arlen (Marla) Gall of Hadar, Carol (Darrell) Thelen of Norfolk, Beverly Cram, Diane (Stan) Gierhan and Duane and (Bonnie) Gall, all of Lincoln. She is grandma to 14 grandchildr…
The family of Daniel Bruce Roberts wishes to honor him with a card shower to celebrate his 80th birthday on July 27.
Wally Deets will be celebrating his 75th birthday on July 25. He is a retired Norfolk fireman and is currently employed at Faith Regional Health Services. His family includes his wife, Karen; daughter Sandra and Ron Tappan; his late son, Jerry; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family of Norma Doescher requests a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on July 19. Greetings may be mailed to 1298 Hwy 275, West Point, NE 68788.