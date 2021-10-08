Ellen Nathan

Ellen Nathan of Fremont, formerly of Madison, will be celebrating her 100th Birthday on Saturday, Oct. 23 with an open house in her honor at the Fremont Opera House, 541 North Broad Street, Fremont, Nebraska, from 3–7 p.m. Her children include Sherry Ford of Fremont, Ed Nathan and wife Dee of Berthoud, Colorado, and Terry Jo Nathan of Omaha. Her husband, Edwin; son, Garry; and granddaughter, Wendi, are deceased. Ellen has 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A card shower is also planned to celebrate this milestone. Cards may be sent to Ellen at her home, 1316 West Dakota Street, Fremont, Nebraska 68025. Please, no gifts.

The family of Lon DuBois would like to honor him for his birthday with a card shower on his special day. He turns 80 years on Oct. 14. Please send cards to him at 903 Tara Heights Drive, Norfolk 68701. Love from his family, his wife Myrna, daughters Letha Grey and Laurel Longe, and their hus…

The family of Jim Beutler is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 21. His family includes jeff and Konnie Beutler and Rick and Sheila Tomjack. He has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to 3206 Koenigstein Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Wilma Dopson is so blessed to be celebrating her 95th birthday Oct. 19. She has been active in various organizations and has held an office in all of them. In the summer on Monday mornings you can find her at Elkhorn Acres golfing with the Golden Girls. To help this special lady celebrate he…

