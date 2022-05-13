The family of Ella Cleveland is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on May 20. Her family includes Terry (Marlene) Cleveland, Larry (Phyllis) Cleveland, Connie (Dan) Trowbridge and Kevin (Lisa) Cleveland; along with nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Cards will reach her at Box 252, Winside, NE 68790.
An open house for her will be held Sunday, May 29, from 2-4 p.m. at the Winside Methodist Church. Please help us honor her on her special day.