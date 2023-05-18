Elaine Mathine

The children of Elaine Mathine are hosting an open house to celebrate her 95th birthday on Sunday, May 28, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Methodist church in Bloomfield. No gifts are requested but cards can be sent to her at 303 W. Main St., Apt 204, Bloomfield, NE 68718.

Her children are Larry Mathine of Tilden, Les Mathine of Parker Co., Susan Craft of Lincoln and Pat Kauth of Bloomfield.

In other news

Anita Hupp

Anita Hupp

The family of Anita (Mrs. Leland) Hupp is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Friday, May 26. Anita is the mom of Kim Matteo of Norfolk, Mrs. Patrick (Kelly) Murphy of Humphrey, Kristi Hupp of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Mrs. Dana (Kathryn) Harris of Pierce. She is the grand…

Elaine Mathine

Elaine Mathine

The children of Elaine Mathine are hosting an open house to celebrate her 95th birthday on Sunday, May 28, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Methodist church in Bloomfield. No gifts are requested but cards can be sent to her at 303 W. Main St., Apt 204, Bloomfield, NE 68718.