The family of Elaine Geilenkirchen is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Sept. 21. Her children and their spouses are Dave and Eileen Geilenkirchen of Lindsay, Carol Martin of St. Libory, Ted and Marcia Geilenkirchen of Omaha, Gail and Bob Mattke of Grand Island, Chris and Beth Geilenkirchen of Norfolk, Mary and Bill Speicher of Columbus and Neil Geilenkirchen of Lindsay.
She has 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 74, Lindsay, NE 68644.