Elaine Frederick

The family of Elaine Frederick is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Cards will reach her at 302 N. Victory Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Elaine Frederick

Elaine Frederick

The family of Elaine Frederick is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Judene Abels

Judene Abels

Judene (Zechin) Abels wil celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, Aug. 14. She and her family are requesting a card shower in her honor. Cards may be sent to 1120 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Dennis Puls

Dennis Puls

The family of Dennis R. Puls is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, Aug. 7.

Phyllis Perrin

Phyllis Perrin

Phyllis Perrin will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Monday, Aug. 14. A card shower is being requested in her honor.

Kathy Cook

Kathy Cook

Kathy Cook, formerly of Norfolk and a teacher at Christ Lutheran School, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Friday, Aug. 18. Her family is requesting to celebrate her milestone birthday with a card shower.