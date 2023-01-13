Elaine Fiebelkorn will be celebrating her 70th Birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Cards will reach her at 3704 S. 49th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The family of Jerry Glaser is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday. Jerry was born on Jan. 24, 1938, in Stanton County. His family includes his wife Marilyn, and children Brad and Gina Glaser of Norfolk, Diana and Bryce Williams of Eddyville, Neb., and Monte and the late Ph…
Marvin Frederick will be celebrating his 85th birthday on Jan. 20. Family is requesting a card shower to honor Marvin.
Elaine Fiebelkorn will be celebrating her 70th Birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Jim Black is turning 99 this week. His family is requesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.