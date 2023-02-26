Elaine Bermel

Please join the family of Elaine (Schellpeper) Bermel of Randolph as they celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, March 5, with a card shower.

Elaine was born on the Schellpeper farm east of Wee Town during a typical Nebraska March snow storm in 1933. She married the late Gerard Bermel in 1951 and they moved to a farm south of Randolph.

Her children are Carol Glaser of Stanton, Vicki Haase of Norfolk, Cindy Purdie of South Dakota, Lynell Morgan of Elgin and Francis Bermel of Randolph. She has 13 grandchildren plus great-grandchildren.

Greetings and best wishes will reach Elaine at 516 E. Hughson St., Randolph, NE 68771.

Dale Pinnt

A card shower is being requested in honor of Dale Pinnt’s 90th birthday on Friday, March 3.

Lee Peterson

The family of Lee Peterson of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 96th birthday. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1927.

Jera Johnson

The family of Jera (Robinson) Johnson of Norfolk would like to request a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Wednesday, March 8. Her family includes her husband, LeRoy; their daughters, Shelly Kudera, Joni Schacher, Theresa (Ryan) Bilstein and Ellen Werner (friend); along with five …