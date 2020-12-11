The family of Edith Stalnaker wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 95th birthday. Edith was born near Stanton on Dec. 20, 1925. She taught in Wayne County country schools for five years before marrying Maurice Stalnaker. She taught the nursery Sunday school class for 54 years at Community Bible Church.
She has been blessed with three children, Joleen, Tom (deceased) and Dean; two grandchildren, Kelly and Alexander; and two great-grandchildren, Kathryn and Lauren.
Cards will reach her at 807 Woodcrest, Norfolk, NE 68701.