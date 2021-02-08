Edith Grant will be joining a select group of people on Feb. 16 when she celebrates her 100th birthday. Through the decades Edith has mentioned how she wished she could have had a summer birthday. Consequently, COVID will be granting her wish for a “summer birthday,” we will be celebrating this noteworthy milestone at a later date.
Therefore, at this time her daughters, Georgia Wyatt and Gail Koenig, their husbands, her six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren invite family and friends to help Edith celebrate her 100th “winter birthday” with a card shower.
Send cards to 700 S. Giles Creek Lane, Apt 21, Tilden NE 68781.