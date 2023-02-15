Edith Grant

Edith Grant will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Thursday, Feb. 16. She would enjoy hearing from you.

Cards will reach her at 700 Giles Creek Lane, Apt. 21, Tilden, NE 68781.

