The family of Edith Fritz would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 6.
Cards will reach her at 1008 Lake St., Creighton, NE 68729.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The family of Edith Fritz would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 6.
The family of Marie Carley Smith (Lee deceased) are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Saturday, June 3. Marie is mom to Karen Eisenhauer of Bloomfield, David (deceased) and Pam Smith of O’Neill.
A card shower is requested for Larry Silhacek in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, June 7.