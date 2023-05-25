Edith Fritz

The family of Edith Fritz would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 6.

Cards will reach her at 1008 Lake St., Creighton, NE 68729.

Marie Smith

The family of Marie Carley Smith (Lee deceased) are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Saturday, June 3. Marie is mom to Karen Eisenhauer of Bloomfield, David (deceased) and Pam Smith of O’Neill.

Larry Silhacek

A card shower is requested for Larry Silhacek in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, June 7.