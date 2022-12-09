Dwight Bloomquist of Wausa is celebrating his 90th birthday. His family invites everyone to an open house to celebrate this special occasion on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Wausa Senior Center from 9-11 a.m. for coffee and rolls.
His family includes children Mary Jo (Bill) Mowinkel, Dennis (Trena) Bloomquist, Scott (Connie) Bloomquist, Dave (Michelle) Bloomquist, Steve (Laurie) Bloomquist, along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
If you are unable to join us, cards may be sent to P.O. Box 42, Wausa, NE 68786.