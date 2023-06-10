The family of Duane Maas is requesting a card shower to celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 18. Cards will reach him at 610 W. Elkhorn St., Pierce, NE 68767.
His family includes his wife, the late Norene Maas; sons Brian and Deb Maas of Omaha, Rick and Sandy Maas of Lincoln and Chad and Jody Maas of Norfolk; stepchildren Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce and Teresa and Collin Wales of Pierce; grandchildren Nathan Maas, Becca and Nick Maguire, Tyler Maas, Max, Mason, Myles and Maggie Maas, Callie and Branden Ruge, Luke, Sam and Derrick Kolterman, Rayann, Corbin, Tate and Tara Wales; and great-grandchildren Riley and Emma Kuhl and Holden Maguire.