Duane Maas

The family of Duane Maas is requesting a card shower to celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 18. Cards will reach him at 610 W. Elkhorn St., Pierce, NE 68767.

His family includes his wife, the late Norene Maas; sons Brian and Deb Maas of Omaha, Rick and Sandy Maas of Lincoln and Chad and Jody Maas of Norfolk; stepchildren Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce and Teresa and Collin Wales of Pierce; grandchildren Nathan Maas, Becca and Nick Maguire, Tyler Maas, Max, Mason, Myles and Maggie Maas, Callie and Branden Ruge, Luke, Sam and Derrick Kolterman, Rayann, Corbin, Tate and Tara Wales; and great-grandchildren Riley and Emma Kuhl and Holden Maguire.

Marilyn Bachman

Marilyn Bachman

The family of Marilyn Bachman is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, June 17. Cards will reach her at 610 Skyview Circle, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Jean Buell

Jean Buell

The family of Jean Buell would like to invite you to an open house on Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Randolph Community Golf Course Clubhouse, 209 W. Walden St., Randolph, in honor of her 90th birthday.