Please help Duane Hansen, formerly of Stanton, celebrate his 87th birthday with a card shower. Duane was born May 11, 1933, on the family farm north of Stanton where he lived for 79 years until entering the Veterans Home. He was married for 54 years to Lois Kristine who passed away in 2012. Duane has two daughters, Mary (Tim) David and Jane (Kim) Brahmer, three granddaughters and seven great-grandkids.
Cards can be sent to him at 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Room 109, Pod F, Norfolk, NE 68701. Let’s make his day special! Because of the COVID-19 he can not have any visitors.