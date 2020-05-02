Duane Hansen

Please help Duane Hansen, formerly of Stanton, celebrate his 87th birthday with a card shower. Duane was born May 11, 1933, on the family farm north of Stanton where he lived for 79 years until entering the Veterans Home. He was married for 54 years to Lois Kristine who passed away in 2012. Duane has two daughters, Mary (Tim) David and Jane (Kim) Brahmer, three granddaughters and seven great-grandkids.

Cards can be sent to him at 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Room 109, Pod F, Norfolk, NE 68701. Let’s make his day special! Because of the COVID-19 he can not have any visitors.

Donna Short

Donna Short

Ma. Mom. Mommy. Grandma! Donna Short is turning the big 7-0 on May 4! Happy 70th birthday, we hope you have a great day!

Duane Hansen

Duane Hansen

Ambra Morris

Ambra Morris

The family of Ambra R. Morris would like to honor her with a card shower for her 100th birthday on May 10, 2020. A family gathering will happen at a later date.

LeRoy Wortman

LeRoy Wortman

The family of LeRoy Wortman is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on May 9. Cards can be sent to him at 52547 858 Road, Neligh, NE 68756.

Theresa Wegner

Theresa Wegner

The family of Theresa Wegner is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on April 29.

Craig Forsberg

Craig Forsberg

Craig Forsberg will celebrate his 50th birthday on May 7, 2020. Birthdays are a big deal for him! (And COVID-19 is changing all that). Craig knows a lot of people from Mosaic, ILC and his paper route. He’d love to hear from you! He also loves “surprises” in cards! (Only if you are able, woul…

Don Eggen

Don Eggen

The family of Don Eggen is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on April 25.

Shirley Groninger

Shirley Groninger

The family of Shirley Groninger is requesting a card shower for her 85th birthday on May 1. Cards can be sent to her at 1013 Queen City Blvd., #B, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Frances Shapiro

Frances Shapiro

Help celebrate Frances Shapiro’s 100th birthday on Sunday, April 26, by sending her a card. Fran was born and raised in Norfolk. She was a community leader and was a long time business owner of the Golden Rule Store.