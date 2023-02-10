Dorothy Uttecht

The children of Dorothy Uttecht are requesting a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 20. Her family includes Pam Henrickson of Norfolk and Scott Uttecht of Elbert, Colo. Dorothy has three grandchildren, Cody (Mandy) Henrickson of Bennington, Ryan (Erin) Henrickson of Omaha and Amber (Chris) Biss of Colorado Springs Colo., along with six great-grandchildren.

Birthday wishes may be sent to her at 3725 W. Madison Ave., #102 Norfolk, NE 68701.

Thank You for helping us celebrate our mom.

Lois (Mountjoy) Feyerherm will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Saturday, Feb 18.

The family of Don Frisch is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

