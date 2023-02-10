The children of Dorothy Uttecht are requesting a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 20. Her family includes Pam Henrickson of Norfolk and Scott Uttecht of Elbert, Colo. Dorothy has three grandchildren, Cody (Mandy) Henrickson of Bennington, Ryan (Erin) Henrickson of Omaha and Amber (Chris) Biss of Colorado Springs Colo., along with six great-grandchildren.
Birthday wishes may be sent to her at 3725 W. Madison Ave., #102 Norfolk, NE 68701.
Thank You for helping us celebrate our mom.