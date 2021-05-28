Dorothy Staub

Dorothy (Schutt) Staub will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 7, 2021. Her children would love to honor her with a card shower. Dorothy continues to live on the farm where she and her late husband, Clarence, lived their entire 68 years of married life. She is a great cook and keeps busy gardening, mowing the yard, and baking cinnamon rolls from scratch with boiled caramel frosting for church and special family events.
She has been a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church (Buffalo Creek), Tilden, for her entire life — baptized, confirmed and married there. Dorothy graduated from Meadow Grove High School in 1948. When summer classes at Wayne State College were ready to begin, Dorothy was there, ready to begin working on the credit classes needed to qualify her to teach that fall, which she did for three years at District #69 in Boone County.
Clarence and Dorothy were married Dec. 27, 1950, and became parents to four children, Bruce (Susan) Staub of Tilden, Joan (Bill) Primrose of Hastings, Susan (late Kenny) King of Newman Grove and John Jeffrey (Cyndee) Staub of Thedford. They have 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Greetings may be sent to 3344 110th St., Tilden, NE 68781.