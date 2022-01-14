Dorothy Pfeifer, formerly of Humphrey, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2-4 p.m. at the Humphrey St. Francis church basement. Cake and beverages will be served. No gifts please. Masks are recommended.
Hosts are her children, Kevin and Cindy Pfeifer of Grand Island, Keith and Pam Pfeifer of Humphrey, Teresa and Doug Ketter of Norfolk, Karla and Terry Beller of Lindsay, Paula and Eugene Wolken of Madison, Neil and Beck Pfeifer and Sara Arlt, all of Norfolk. She has 25 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Celebrating from heaven will be husband Kenneth, two children, Danny and Kathy, and grandson Alex Wolken.
Let’s shower her with birthday wishes as well. Her birthday is Jan. 25. Cards will reach her at St. Joseph's Care Center, 401 N. 18th St.. Room 214 B, Norfolk, NE 68701.