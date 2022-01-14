Dorothy Pfeifer, formerly of Humphrey, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2-4 p.m. at the Humphrey St. Francis church basement. Cake and beverages will be served. No gifts please. Masks are recommended.

Hosts are her children, Kevin and Cindy Pfeifer of Grand Island, Keith and Pam Pfeifer of Humphrey, Teresa and Doug Ketter of Norfolk, Karla and Terry Beller of Lindsay, Paula and Eugene Wolken of Madison, Neil and Beck Pfeifer and Sara Arlt, all of Norfolk. She has 25 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Celebrating from heaven will be husband Kenneth, two children, Danny and Kathy, and grandson Alex Wolken.

Let’s shower her with birthday wishes as well. Her birthday is Jan. 25. Cards will reach her at St. Joseph's Care Center, 401 N. 18th St.. Room 214 B, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Please help the family of Joann Koehler celebrate her 95th birthday on Jan. 18 with a card shower. Cards will reach her at 803 S. Vivian, Apt. 10, Wausa, NE 68786.

Karen (Benish) Casselman celebrated her 70th birthday on Jan. 12. Karen's family isn't great at planning ahead since that's the role she normally takes, so we invite you to help us celebrate her belatedly with a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday.

Marjorie Dalton will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Jan. 22. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.

LeRoy Uttecht will celebrate his 80th birthday on Jan. 21. His family is honoring him with a card shower.

