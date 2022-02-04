The open house for Dorothy Pfeifer's 90th birthday has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the Humphrey St. Francis church basement. Cake and beverages will be served. No gifts please. Masks are recommended. The family apologizes for any inconvenience.
In other news
"Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art." Please join us in wishing JoAnn Pfeifer, our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother a happy 88th birthday with a card shower. JoAnn's birthday is Feb. 4.
Leonard Kerkman is celebrating his 80th Birthday on Feb. 14 . His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate.
Leona Kasik will turn 95 on Feb. 16. Her children invite you to help her celebrate her 95 years with a card shower.
Please join us as we celebrate the 85th birthday of Jeanette Eisenhauer with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Beemer Legion Hall/Senior Center located on Main Street in Beemer.
Janette (Mittelstaedt) Amen will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 10, 2022. Greetings may be sent to 6225 S. 34th St., #142, Lincoln, NE 68516.