Dorothy Petricek

Dorothy Petricek will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Jan. 10. The family is requesting a card shower to shower her with love. Please send cards to 506 W. Park Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Happy birthday, Mom! Wishing you the best birthday filled with hugs, love and laughter! You are an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife and, most of all, friend. You have shown us what true love, family and living life in God's grace really means and we love you! Happy, happy birthday, Dodie! Love your family, Becky, Barb, Terri, Bob, Peggy and your other half, dad (Allen). Have a fun day, Mom!

Tags

In other news

Dorothy Petricek

Dorothy Petricek

Dorothy Petricek will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Jan. 10. The family is requesting a card shower to shower her with love. Please send cards to 506 W. Park Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Lola Brockman

Lola Brockman

Lola Brockman will celebrate her 80th birthday on Jan. 12. Her husband, Tom, and her daughters and families are honoring her with with a card shower.