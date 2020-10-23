Please join the family of Dorothy Dwyer in honoring her on her 90th birthday with a card shower.
Please mail birthday wishes to Dorothy at P.O. Box 217, Bloomfield, NE 68718.
The family of Darlene Good is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Nov. 1. Darlene’s family includes husband Lloyd “Buzz;” son Rodger and wife Susan; daughter Chris; daughter Lisa and husband Roy Urbanec; daughter Teresa and husband Joseph Jackson; grandchildren and grea…
Wilma Baker will celebrate her 90th birthday on Nov. 3, 2020. Please join Wilma and her family in celebrating this event by sending a card to her at 500 S. 18th St., #405, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Cherry (Gade, Johnson) Urwiler of Laurel will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Oct 27. Her family would like to request a card shower to celebrate.
The family of Sondy Carstens would like to honor her 80th birthday on Oct. 23 with a card shower. Her family includes daughters Sherry (Rick) Alt, Val (Jim) Johnson of Loveland, Colo., Terry (Terry) Zetterlund Aberdeen, S.D.; son Craig (Teresa) Carstens of Meadow Grove; son Steve (Julie) Car…
The family of Vlasta “Valli” Henery is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 25. Please help us brighten her day by sending a birthday greeting to P.O. Box 289, Creighton, NE 68729.
The family of Jerry Schmit invites you to shower him with cards to help continue the celebration of his 80th birthday. Jerry celebrated with family earlier in the month.
The family of Dona Sunderman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 21.