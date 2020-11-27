The family of Dorla Schroeder would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Dec. 6.
Cards will reach Dorla at 1203 Isabelle Circle, Apt. 4, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Friends would like to announce that there will be a card shower to celebrate Lottie J. Klein’s 98th birthday on Nov. 29.
The family of Belva Patras of Norfolk is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Nov. 30, 2020. Her family includes her husband, Lonnie; their sons, Michael Patras and Richard Luczak of Grapevine, Texas, daughter Michelle Thomsen of Omaha; and grandchildren Morgan Thomsen and Ashto…
The family of Larry Pellatz requests a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Dec. 1. His family includes LuAnn (Tony) Doerr of Brunswick, Sandy Mosel of Orchard, Penny (Steve) Westover of Harrison, Daniel (Denise) Pellatz of Ashland, Wendy (Chad) Meisgeier of Omaha and Amy (Jerad) Kno…
Double the fun! Look who’s turning 80 on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s shower these two cuties with cards to celebrate this special milestone!
The family of Lloyd Spreeman is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday, which is Nov. 28, 2020. Cards will reach Lloyd at 55073 846th Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Margaret Hilliges would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Nov. 26.
The family of Gary Fiebelkorn is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Dec. 1.
The family of Lavern (Lowry) Heyer is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Nov. 30. Her family includes Kirk Heyer of Omaha, Kent (Vicki) Heyer of Bothell, Wash., Andrea (Mike) Heyer-Thornton of Lake Forest Park, Wash., and Wade Heyer of Shoreline, Wash., along with gran…