The family of Doris Mueller is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Jan. 5. Cards will reach her at 1048 K. St., Apt. 27, Loup City, NE 68853.
Here’s some history. From the day she was born, Doris was called by her middle name, which she never liked. She called it “ the L word.” She cringed whenever she heard it. So, we can’t tell you what it is. When she went to Wausa High School, she had the nickname Ole. So, for years her name was the “the L word” or Ole. Then 40 years ago, she decided she better be called by her legal name, Doris. She accepts Doris or Ole. Just so you know. Hope this makes you chuckle.