The family of Doris Eymann of Tilden wishes to honor her with a card shower celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 7.
Doris was born at her home near Ewing on Jan. 7, 1931. She attended country school during the elementary grades and high school in Oakdale.
For 38 years, Doris educated students in the Tilden, Elgin, Meadow Grove and Oakdale area, and lastly as a library media specialist at Elkhorn Valley School in Tilden.
Her family includes Cindy Seier of Omaha, Gordy and Helen Eymann of Tilden, along with seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Cards and wishes may be sent to Doris at Box 495, Tilden, NE 68781.