Ma. Mom. Mommy. Grandma! Donna Short is turning the big 7-0 on May 4! Happy 70th birthday, we hope you have a great day!
From Kyle, Rachel, Charlotte, Kimberly, Kevin and Brylynn.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Ma. Mom. Mommy. Grandma! Donna Short is turning the big 7-0 on May 4! Happy 70th birthday, we hope you have a great day!
Please help Duane Hansen, formerly of Stanton, celebrate his 87th birthday with a card shower. Duane was born May 11, 1933, on the family farm north of Stanton where he lived for 79 years until entering the Veterans Home. He was married for 54 years to Lois Kristine who passed away in 2012. …
The family of Ambra R. Morris would like to honor her with a card shower for her 100th birthday on May 10, 2020. A family gathering will happen at a later date.
The family of LeRoy Wortman is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on May 9. Cards can be sent to him at 52547 858 Road, Neligh, NE 68756.
The family of Theresa Wegner is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on April 29.
Craig Forsberg will celebrate his 50th birthday on May 7, 2020. Birthdays are a big deal for him! (And COVID-19 is changing all that). Craig knows a lot of people from Mosaic, ILC and his paper route. He’d love to hear from you! He also loves “surprises” in cards! (Only if you are able, woul…
The family of Don Eggen is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on April 25.
The family of Shirley Groninger is requesting a card shower for her 85th birthday on May 1. Cards can be sent to her at 1013 Queen City Blvd., #B, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Help celebrate Frances Shapiro’s 100th birthday on Sunday, April 26, by sending her a card. Fran was born and raised in Norfolk. She was a community leader and was a long time business owner of the Golden Rule Store.
-