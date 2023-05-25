Donna Kruger

The family of Donna Kruger of Norfolk is hosting an open house in honor of her 90th birthday. The celebration will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Christ Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Norfolk.

Her family includes daughter Cindy Kumm of Norfolk and her sons, Jared and Kyle Kumm; and son Kent and daughter-in-law Shari Kruger and their family, son Brent Kruger (Ellyse and their children, Bentley and Baker) and daughter Cali (Brent) Buda.

If unable to attend, cards will reach her at 1408 Longhorn Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Happy birthday, Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma!

Edith Fritz

The family of Edith Fritz would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 6.

Marie Smith

The family of Marie Carley Smith (Lee deceased) are requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Saturday, June 3. Marie is mom to Karen Eisenhauer of Bloomfield, David (deceased) and Pam Smith of O’Neill.

Larry Silhacek

A card shower is requested for Larry Silhacek in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, June 7.