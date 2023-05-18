Donna Kruger

The family of Donna Kruger of Norfolk is hosting an open house in honor of her 90th birthday. The celebration will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Christ Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Norfolk.

Her family includes Cindy Kumm of Norfolk and her sons, Jared and Kyle Kumm; and son Kent and Shari Kruger and their family, son Brent Kruger (Ellyse and their children, Bentley and Baker) and daughter Cali (Brent) Buda.

If unable to attend, cards will reach her at 1408 Longhorn Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Happy birthday, Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma!

Anita Hupp

Anita Hupp

The family of Anita (Mrs. Leland) Hupp is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Friday, May 26. Anita is the mom of Kim Matteo of Norfolk, Mrs. Patrick (Kelly) Murphy of Humphrey, Kristi Hupp of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Mrs. Dana (Kathryn) Harris of Pierce. She is the grand…