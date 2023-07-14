Donna Galvin

The family of Donna Galvin is requesting a card shower in honor of her 94th birthday on Monday, July 17.

Cards will reach her at the Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Room 202, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Barbara Planer Hegr

Barbara Planer Hegr

Barbara Planer Hegr of Norfolk will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Saturday, July 22, with an open house at the old Hadar Fire Hall on Main Street from 1-4 p.m.