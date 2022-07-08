Donna Galvin will celebrate her 93rd birthday on July 17. Please help her celebrate by sending cards to the Heritage of Bel-Air, Room 202, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gerald C. “Jerry/Jake” Hayes will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 22. A card shower is being requested in his honor.
Donna Galvin will celebrate her 93rd birthday on July 17. Please help her celebrate by sending cards to the Heritage of Bel-Air, Room 202, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.