The family of Donna Barton would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Nov. 24. Cards may be sent to her at 54889 Highway 275, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Gilbert Bauermeister is requesting a card shower for his 96th birthday. He was born Nov. 23, 1923. Cards can be sent to him at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., #600, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Ron “Squirt” Whipple would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on Nov. 24. Please send cards to P.O. Box 25 Belden, NE 68717.
She rocked the decades! Come outfitted in your favorite decade to wish Joan Rees a happy 80th birthday. The open house is Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Elkhorn Lodge, 1008 McKinley Ave, Ta-ha-zouka Park in Norfolk. No gifts please. Cards can be mailed to 1305 Center Drive, Norf…
The family of Sharon Zautke would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Nov. 21. Cards can be sent to her at 601 E. Prospect Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Lloydene (Levos) Taylor would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Nov. 15.
The family of Marian Peters would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Nov. 18.
Dave and Michelle Dufek of Atlanta and Jeremy and Kristi Ross of Denver, along with their children, would love to honor their mother and grandmother, Doris Dufek, with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Nov. 20.
An open house will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, to celebrate the 85th birthday of Vivian Papenhausen. The celebration will be at the Coleridge Community Building from 2-4 p.m. Your presence is the only gift necessary.