Donald Graves will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Dec. 17, 2021.

Mr. Graves is a graduate of Norfolk High school. After graduating from high school, Mr. Graves enlisted in the Navy along with his two brothers, Dwayne and Everett. He served for four years. Donald met and married his wife Joan in 1953.

Don and Joan had three daughters while they lived in Norfolk. He worked at Norfolk Printing Company for 35 years.

From there they moved to Marble Falls, Texas, where he went to work for the United States Postal Service and built three houses in his spare time. He now resides in Commerce, Texas, with his wife of 68 years.

If you would like to send a card to help celebrate his 90th birthday, please address them to 101A Maple St., Commerce, TX 75428.

Linda Hoffman is celebrating her 70th birthday on Dec. 17. Her family includes her husband, Larry Hoffman; two daughters, Nicole and Ashley; son Nicklos; and seven grandchildren. Her favorite pastime is to travel, especially to Branson, Mo., going on cruises, spending time with her grandchil…

You're invited to take part in an 85th birthday celebration in honor of Arlis V. Erickson. It's difficult to spend time away, missing our loved ones every day. And while this time is very hard, let's celebrate Arlis with a letter or card. Share a memory, laugh or something sappy, you're thou…

Brian Rogers, born Dec. 16, 1941, is turning 80 this Thursday! Please join his wife, Rose Ann, and daughters Sara, Tricia and Beth in wishing this good man a happy birthday.

A card shower has been requested for Beverly (Retzlaff) Kortje for her 85th birthday on Dec. 16. Her living children are David (Sandra) Kortje of Benton, Kan., and Kimberly (Rick) Ruhl of Lincoln. Her family also includes her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family dinner will…