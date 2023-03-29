Donald Caskey

The family of Donald Caskey is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Friday, April 7.

Cards will reach him at 20917 Schofield Circle, Gretna, NE 68028.

Earl Mellick

Earl Mellick

The family of Earl Mellick is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Tuesday, April 4. His family includes his wife, Linda; daughter Michelle and Gregg Moeller; son Mark and Jana Mellick; and four grandchildren.