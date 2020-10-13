The family of Dona Sunderman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 21.
Cards will reach Dona at 500 S. 18th St., Room 517, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Donald Maurice Olsen invite you to shower Don with cards to help celebrate his 90th birthday on Oct. 18.
Karen Shefl of Creighton will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Oct. 8. Her family invites you to shower this wonderful lady with birthday cards and memories.
The family of Jerry Sokol is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 14. His family includes wife Jan; son Kevin and wife Jo; son Scott and wife Joan; and grandchildren Brady, Jarod, Shanna, Clayton and Tessa.
The family of Norman Winder is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 9. His family consists of wife Marjorie; children Mark and Nancy Winder, Kelli and Darin Koepke and the late Alan Winder; along with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family of Paul Schoenberner of Crofton is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 12. His family includes his wife, Dorothy; children Tim of Columbus, Lori Fenstermacher of Springfield, Ill., Gary (Emily) of Lawton, Iowa, Mark (Linda) of Gayville, S.D., Amy (Randy)…
Joan Jones will celebrate her 85th birthday on Oct. 3. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday.
Marlene Voecks is turning 80 on Oct. 4. Her family invites you to shower this young lady with birthday cards and memories.