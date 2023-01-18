Please join us as we shower Dona Lutjens in love on her 90th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Share memories, love and birthday wishes by sending a card to 7544 Gertrude St., #131, La Vista, NE 68128.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow, with some sleet and freezing rain in east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches along I 80 and 9 to 16 inches north of the Platte River. Snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour are likely at times. Light glaze of ice accumulations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...All of northeast and east central Nebraska and west central Iowa. Portions of southwest Iowa and Southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall between 2 and 8 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening and morning commutes, with the evening commute being very hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&