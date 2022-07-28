Guess who’s turning 90? Don Zoubek! This amazing, much-loved father and grandfather will turn 90 on Aug. 6. Don’s first experience working in Norfolk was at this very newspaper! From there he took a job with Standard Oil in 1970, which eventually led to Don and his wife, Isabelle, buying this branch and creating their own company called Zoubek Oil.
Don and Isabelle worked hard and made it the successful business it is today which is now run by their sons. Every day you’ll still find Don there working.
Please help him celebrate by showering him with cards. Cards will reach him at 701 Skyview Circle, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Happy birthday to the best dad and grandpa ever! Love your kids and grandkids!