The family of Don Schulz would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 90th birthday on March 24.
Cards may be sent to 423 N. First St., Bloomfield, NE 68718.
The family of Mary Ann Soden is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on April 10. Cards can be sent to 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, Apt. 221, Norfolk, NE 68701.
He made it! Richard F. Pfeifer will be 85 years old on March 27 — what an accomplishment! His family is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate.
Happy 70th birthday on March 24 to this beautiful mother and grandmother, Kathy Snodgrass. She had resided outside Clearwater most her life. She’s a retired postmaster of the Clearwater Post Office. Her late husband is Bob Snodgrass. Her children are JJ and Helen (Keaton, Owen and Calen), Ro…
The family of Iona Carstens is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on March 19. Her address is 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 77, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Don Wragge would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday. He was born March 22, 1930.
A card shower is being requested in honor of Don Siedschlag’s 90th birthday on March 24.
Happy birthday, Jim Walnofer! This awesome guy is turning 85 on March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day. He was born in 1935 at Battle Creek. At age 4 he moved to his farm, seven miles north of Orchard, where he resides with is wife, Barbara.
