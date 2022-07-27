Don Lau

Don Lau’s family is hosting an open house for his 85th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 2-4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

If unable to attend, cards will reach him at 813 S. Second St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

In other news

Sandra Buckendahl

Sandra Buckendahl

The family of Sandra Buckendahl is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Aug. 10. Her family consists of her late husband, Wiliam, and children Chad (Joanna) of Newtown, Pa., and Brice (Julie) of Pierce and their families. Cards will reach Sandra at 512 S. Brown St., Pier…

Bonnie Flynn

Bonnie Flynn

The family of Bonnie Flynn is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday. She was born Aug. 3, 1942.

Joan Mink

Joan Mink

In celebration of Joan Mink’s 85th birthday on Aug. 9, her family is requesting a card shower. Cards and notes may be sent to Joan at 5602 Pioneers Blvd., #136, Lincoln, NE 68506.

Joe Weis

Joe Weis

Joe Weis of Norfolk will celebrate his 85th birthday on Aug. 11. His family includes his daughters, Laura (Mark) Krueger of Hoskins, Sara (Mark) Deuel of Norfolk and Mary (Scott) Roberts of Dunlap, Iowa, and son Larry (Joni) of Winside.

Barb Adams

Barb Adams will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 13. A card shower has been requested in her honor.

Bert Perina

Bert Perina

An open house celebrating former Clarkson resident Bert Perina's 100th birthday will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at The Barn in Clarkson from 4-6 p.m. Your presence is all that is requested. His birthday was June 25. He would love seeing everyone again!