The family of Don Frisch is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Cards will reach him at P.O. Box 436, Creighton, NE 68729.

In other news

Dorothy Uttecht

The children of Dorothy Uttecht are requesting a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 20. Her family includes Pam Henrickson of Norfolk and Scott Uttecht of Elbert, Colo. Dorothy has three grandchildren, Cody (Mandy) Henrickson of Bennington, Ryan (Erin) Henrickson…

Margaret Feddern

Margaret Feddern will be celebrating her 75th birthday. Her children and grandchildren will be hosting an open house celebration on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2420 W. Omaha Ave., Norfolk. She has not slowed down yet! Margaret keeps busy as a kindergarte…

