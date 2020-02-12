Don Dederman

The family of Don L. Dederman is requesting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday on Feb. 17.
Please send cards to 84564 550th Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&
The family of Pauline Luttman is honoring her on her 94th birthday, Feb. 16, with a card shower. She has taught school for 38 years and would love to have a visit. She resides at the Stanton Health Center. Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.
The family of Melfred Frank is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Feb. 20.
The children of Doris Mackeprang of Bloomfield are requesting a card shower in honor of Doris’ 80th birthday on Feb. 13. Doris and her husband, Dean, are the parents of Kevin, Wayne (Kristel), Curt (Christy) and Anthony (Kristy), all of Bloomfield, and Kathy (James) of Sioux Falls, S.D. Toge…
The family of Arlean Pfanstiel is honoring her on her 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2-4 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
The family of Jack Prater of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, Feb. 10.
Arlene Watchorn Gnirk, formerly of Hoskins, is celebrating her 85th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Her daughters and family would like to honor her with a card shower. We hope many will include a personal remembrance or photograph to make this extra special for her.
Genevieve “Granma Jenny” Mossman, an incomparable mother of four, grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 20, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, neighbor, babysitter, seamstress, quilter, gardener, cook, baker, beautician, crafter, painter and all-around-maker will celebrate her 90th birthday on …
The children of Carlene (Pint) Prince are requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Feb. 5, 2020. Her family includes her husband, George; children Rick (Emilee), the late Gregg (Vickie) and Jeff (Sheryl) Prince of Pierce, Ann (Jeff Preister) of Lindsay, Mark (Ann) Prince of …
