The family of Don Cherington would love to shower him with cards for his 90th birthday on Tuesday, May 9.
Cards will reach him at 401 N. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
The family of Shirley Groninger of Norfolk would like to honor her with a card shower for her 88th birthday on Monday, May 1. Her family of six daughters includes Debbie (Gary) Brenner of Merriam, Kan., Julie (Dan) Davis and Tina (Rod) Hampton, all of Omaha, Lisa (Doug) Parks, Maria (Ed) O’H…
An open house and card shower is being held for Darlene Reuter's 90th birthday on Saturday, May 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Norfolk 68701. If unable to attend, cards can be sent to the same address.
In honor of her 80th birthday, the family of Barbara (Snyder) Hawk would like to invite you to an open house on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Rex Theatre, 225 Windom St., Orchard.
The family of Larry Hradec is hosting an open house to celebrate his 81st birthday on Sunday, May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held at 806 Ninth St., Stanton, where Larry keeps all of his restored classic cars.